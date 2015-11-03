Sling TV Streams to the Chromecast

Adding another OTT device option to its lineup, Sling TV said it has extended support to the Google Chromecast streaming adapter on Android and iOS-powered mobile devices, with compatibility for Windows and Mac laptops “coming soon.”

To help prime the pump, Sling TV said eligible new customers are in line for a free Chromecast if they prepay for three months of Sling TV’s core $20/month “Best of Live TV” service. Alternatively, Sling TV is offering a free two-month trial of its core OTT-TV package to Chromecast owners (that offer will be available later Tuesday from the Chromecast Web site, Sling TV said).

Sling TV’s support for the device comes about a month after Google introduced its next-gen Chromecast, which features improved Wi-Fi connectivity and faster video streaming playback. Like the original Chromecast, the next-gen version also sells for $35.

