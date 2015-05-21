Sling TV Streams to Android TV Devices

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT service for cord-cutters, said it has extended support to the Google Nexus Player and other devices powered by the Android TV platform.

On the programming front, Sling TV has also added ESPN Deportes to its “Deportes Extra” $5 per month add-on pack, which can be purchased on top of Sling TV’s core $20 per month service. Launched earlier this month, Deportes Extra, a tier for soccer fans, also features Azteca, beIN Español, beIN HD (English), Univison, Univision Deportes and UniMás.

Sling TV said its app for Android TV is now available via the Google Play store.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.