Sling TV’s Cloud DVR Does Windows 10, Reaches AirTV, iOS Devices

Sling TV confirmed that it has expanded access of its Cloud DVR service to iOS devices, the new Dish AirTV Player, and on Windows 10.

The AirTV Player, a product targeted to cord-cutters that integrates over-the-air TV with over-the-top content, also received several updates for its integrated Sling TV interface, including a customized local channels ribbon that lets customers remove unwanted OTA channels from their lineup, informational tiles showing programming that’s on now, including what’s on local TV networks, and a “recall” button that pulls up the last five channels, recordings or VOD content watched via over-the-air TV channels or on Sling TV. The UI update for AirTV also adds a new, faster mini guide that also takes up less TV screen real estate.

Sling TV is currently selling a Cloud DVR service to customers via its “First Look” for $5 per month for 50 hours of storage. Customers who jumped on the original beta Cloud DVR service that Sling TV introduced late last year are getting 100 hours of storage for no additional charge.

Sling TV also supports its Cloud DVR service on Xbox One consoles, Amazon Fire TV boxes and Fire tablets, Android mobile devices, Android TV-powered devices, Apple TV boxes, Roku players and integrated Roku TVs.

