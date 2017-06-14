Sling TV Rolls More Cloud DVR Capabilities

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT TV service, said it has expanded the number of networks and devices that support a Cloud DVR service that it’s selling to subscribers under its “First Look” program.

Those customers, who get access to 50 hours of DVR storage, can now record shows on several Fox channels, including local Fox broadcast feeds, FS1, Nat Geo and FX. The caveat is that if the program being recorded is offered from Fox on demand, the customer will be automatically redirected to the VOD asset. YouTube TV has a similar limitation in place for its cloud DVR, whereby subs can’t fast-forward through ads when they are viewing the VOD version of a show.

Sling TV, which introduced its Cloud DVR trial late last year, previously confirmed that some channels, including ABC, Disney and ESPN networks, will not support the cloud DVR, and that it was working toward enabling the feature for all programming offered on the service.

