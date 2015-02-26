Sling TV Rides Synacor’s Cloud ID Platform

Shares in Synacor rose more than 9% Wednesday after the developer of TV Everywhere and OTT video authentication systems and customized Web portals announced fourth quarter earnings and revenues that handily beat guidance while also dropping in word that it is working with Sling TV, Dish Network's new OTT pay-TV service.

Sling TV, which launched nationally on February 9, has selected Synacor’s Cloud ID platform to authenticate and authorize Sling TV subscribers, Himesh Bhise, Synacor’s CEO, announced Wednesday on the company’s earnings call.

“Cloud ID will provide access control, entitlement verification and fraud prevention” to Sling TV, he added. “Sling TV is at the vanguard of delivering TV services to broadband-connected devices and we are proud to be supporting them in this venture. “

