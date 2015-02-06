Sling TV Reveals Sports Package

Recent updates made to the FAQ section of the newly launched website for Sling TV, Dish Network's new OTT pay-TV service, show that its coming Sports Extra package will feature the following channels: SEC Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Univision Deportes, Universal Sports, and beIN Sports.

As first spotted by GigaOm, the update shows that the sports package will cost $5 per month, the same price for the add-on packages that Sling TV has already introduced: Kids Extra (Disney Junior, Disney XD, Boomerang, Baby TV, and Duck TV); and News & Info Extra (HLN, Cooking Channel, DIY and Bloomberg TV).

Those are in addition to Sling TV’s core programming package that will run $20 per month and include: ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, ABC Family, and CNN.

