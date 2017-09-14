Sling TV Pitches OTA Bundles

To help subs get access to NFL games on major broadcast networks, Sling TV has launched a promo that offers free over-the-air TV antennas or discounted AirTV Player/antenna combos to qualified customers who prepay for two or three months of Sling TV.



Qualified customers, based on their geographic location, can get a free Winegard indoor antenna ($59.99 retail value) with the two-monthSling TVcommitment.



Qualified subs who prepay for three months of Sling TV are in line for an AirTV Player + Adapter and the Winegard antenna for a discounted price of $70 ($189.98 retail value). AirTV, a product from Dish, is an OTA/OTT combo device for cord-cutters that runs on Android TV.



For more, go to multichannel.com.