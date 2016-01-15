Sling TV Pitches Discounted TV Antennas

Sling TV has freshened up its batch of device bundles with an offer of discounted over-the-air TV antennas to customers who agree to prepay for three months of the OTT-TV service, which starts at $20 per month.

Complementing bundles for the Amazon Fire TV, Roku 3 and Roku 2, Sling TV is offering $50 off antennas from RCA and Terk for a limited time (it was not immediately clear when the offer will expire, but the offer limits one device per new Sling TV account).

With the discount factored in, Sling TV subs can get the RCA ANT1750F for $29.99, and Terk’s Omnitvex model (including the mount) for $79.99.

