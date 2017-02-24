Sling TV Pitches Discounted, Bigger Video Bundle

Giving subs a way to expand their pay-TV bundles for a lower price, Sling TV has introduced discounted access to four of its “Extra” programing packages.

The discount, offered to customers on its core Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages, lets those customers add Kids Extra, Lifestyle Plus Extra, Comedy Plus Extra and News Extra for an additional $10 per month, compared to $20 per month if they were to buy each of those add-on packs individually.

Sling TV said it is introducing the “multi-Extra discount” as more consumers leave traditional pay-TV services but are still looking for a sizable channel lineup without replicating a full-freight bundle that is being marketed by other virtual MVPDs such as DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.