Sling TV Pitches Amazon Fire TV, Roku Bundles

Looking to juice up subscriber counts following this week’s national service launch, Sling TV has introduced device bundling deals for Roku and Amazon streaming sticks and players to customers who agree to prepay for three months of service.

On the Roku side, Sling TV is offering 50% off the Roku 3, which regularly sells for $99.99, and alongside a “value option” for a free Roku Streaming Stick, which retails for $49.99.

In a similar vein with Amazon, Sling TV is offering a $50 discount on the Fire TV box (regularly $99), or a free Amazon Fire TV stick (regularly $39).

