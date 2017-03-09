Sling TV Offers Paid Access to Cloud DVR Beta

Sling TV said it has broadened access to its Cloud DVR to Amazon Fire TV boxes, Fire TV Sticks, and Fire tablets through the OTT TV provider’s new “First Look” early access program.

Sling TV said subs who are interested in taking part will pay $5 per month for 50 hours of storage.

Customers in the First Look program get access to the Cloud DVR beta and its future updates, as well as other enhancements that will allow them to record more channels, protect their recordings and group recordings into folder. Early on, some channels offered by Sling TV, including ABC, Disney and ESPN networks, will not support the cloud DVR, though the OTT TV provider has said previously that it is working toward enabling that feature for all its programming.

Sling TV noted that current Cloud DVR beta testers won’t be charged and will continue to have access to 100 hours of DVR storage during the beta period.



