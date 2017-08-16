Sling TV to Offer Mayweather-McGregor PPV

Sling TV is the latest distributor to throw its hat into the ring for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, offering the pay-per-view boxing match to new and existing customers for $99.99, plus taxes.

The fight is scheduled for Aug. 26, but Sling TV said it is accepting pre-orders for the match beginning today (Aug.16). The fight will be available in both English and Spanish across all Sling TV devices. Existing Sling TV users need only to access their account online via sling.com/account and click on the fight banner. New customers will first need to establish a Sling TV account.

Throughout the fight customers may pause, rewind and fast-forward content. The match will be available for replay for six days following the live event.



