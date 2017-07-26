Sling TV Makes First PPV Play

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT TV service, announced a string of content changes and additions Wednesday, leading off with word that it will offer its first pay-per-view event.

Sling TV said it is offering UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 this Saturday (July 29) for $59.99 and has opened up preorders for the bout. Event coverage starts at 9:30 p.m. ET.

“Integrating UFC 214 directly into the Sling TV experience is the next step in Sling TV becoming a true cable replacement,” Roger Lynch, Sling TV’s CEO, said in a statement.

Sling TV also announced that EPIX Drive-In is now offered on its core Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages for no extra cost and that the service, which features movies such asRaiders of the Lost Ark andTop Gun, has been added to the channel guide.

