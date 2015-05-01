Sling TV Launches Two Latino Programming Packs

Sling TV, Dish Network's new OTT pay TV service for cord-cutters, has launched two Latino add-on packs – Deportes Extra and Películas & Novelas Extra – that sell for $5 per month each, on top of Sling TV’s core $20 per month service.

Deportes Extra, a package for soccer fans, features Azteca, beIN Español, beIN HD (English), Univison, Univision Deportes and UniMás.

Películas & Novelas Extra includes Azteca Corazon, Cinelatino, De Película, De Película Clasico, Pasiones, Univision tlnovelas, Univision and UniMás.

