Sling TV Launches ‘#TakeBackTV’ Ad Campaign

Sling TV, Dish Network’s new OTT TV service for cord-cutters and millennials, has unleashed its first ad campaign, a move that comes more than five months after the service was launched nation-wide.

The “#TakeBackTV” campaign plays up the service’s no-contract skinny bundles while taking aim at big content bundles and long-term contracts used by “Old TV.” The campaign also takes jabs at hidden fees and pay TV's historically poor customer service.

The campaign features three new video ads, titled “Old TV Model,” “Customer Service,” and “Useless Channels.” The 60-second Old TV Model ad can be viewed below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2AKQ-aTh7U[/embed]

