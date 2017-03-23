Sling TV Launches Real-Time Programmatic Ad Service

In a marriage of the digital and television advertising worlds, Sling TV has teamed up with Adobe to introduce a real-time programmatic TV offering that enables advertisers to target ads to specific devices during certain times of the day.

Adam Lowy, general manager for advanced TV, digital and analytics with Dish Media Sales, said the new programmatic TV capability is live and offers a new option for Sling TV’s slice of ad inventory.

He said the conversations about a more automated, programmatic approach for ad sales on Sling TV started years ago.

“We’re now working on bigger and better deals with our clients and getting it more intertwined in the product,” Lowy said. “Demand has been extremely high.”



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.