Sling TV Launches NFL Network, NFL RedZone

Sling TV, Dish’s OTT-TV service for cord-cutters, has followed through with the launch of NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

NFL Network has become part of Sling Blue’s core $25 per month service, while NFL RedZone is now offered via “Sports Extra,” a $5 per month add-on package.

Sling TV subscribers will also get access to both NFL Network and NFL RedZone through Watch NFL Network this season, available on NFL.com, the NFL app.

Sling TV announced the NFL-focused carriage deals earlier this month.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.