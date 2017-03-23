Sling TV Launches NBC Regional Sports Nets

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT TV service, said Wednesday that it has pushed forward with the launch of NBC Regional Sports Networks on Sling Blue, its $25 per month multi-stream tier.

Sling TV announced earlier this month that it would launch those regional networks in time for Major League Baseball’s opening day on April 2.

Eligible Sling Blue customers can now access CSN California, CSN Bay Area, CSN Chicago and CSN Mid-Atlantic at no additional cost. In addition to the MLB boost, the regional nets will also give those subs access to additional NBA and NHL games.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.