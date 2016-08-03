Sling TV to Launch NFL Network, Red Zone

Related: Analyst--Sling TV Sub Growth ‘Hitting a Wall’

Sling TV said it has reached an agreement to carry the NFL Network and NFL RedZone, in time for regular season kick-off.

“NFL Network and NFL RedZone elevate our sports offering in time for one of the most anticipated sports seasons of the year,” said Sling TV CEO Roger Lynch in a statement. “This NFL season, Sling TV customers will have access to game coverage spanning across multiple networks. Our customizable packaging continues to be industry leading, benefiting Sling TV customers by empowering them to choose what they want.”

Details regarding packaging and pricing of NFL Network and NFL RedZone on Sling TV will be announced soon, the company said.

This article was originally published on multichannel.com.