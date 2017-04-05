Sling TV Gets Showtime

Adding a key premium component to its OTT arsenal, Sling TV is offering the Showtime streaming service, including eight live, linear feeds and the programmer’s full VOD library, for an additional $10 per month.

Showtime’s streaming slate—which includes access to originals such as Homeland, Billions, The Affair and the upcoming drama, I’m Dying Up Here, and limited event series Twin Peaks—is also available to new subs who jump on Sling TV’s current seven-day free trial, they said.

The live linear feeds offered via Sling TV include the flagship Showtime channel and Showtime West, Showtime 2, Showtime Showcase, Showtime Extreme, Showtime Beyond, Showtime Next and Showtime Women.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.