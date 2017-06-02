Sling TV Gets ‘Picky’ With New Ad Spots

Sling TV launched an ad campaign Friday with actor Danny Trejo urging viewers who are picky choosing their lattes, vacation spots and music to do the same with their TV provider.

Trejo, the tough-guy star of movies and TV like Machete, Breaking Bad, Spy Kids and From Dusk Till Dawn shows up in three spots – two in English and, beginning Monday, one in Spanish – centered on the theme “Get Picky.”

In the spots, Trejo helps consumers embrace their pickiness in ordering lattes, choosing vacation rentals and selecting music for a romantic evening and using it to get the TV they want.

The campaign is a tad softer than Trejo’s last go round with the over-the-top service, which was themed “Who’s Bad?”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.