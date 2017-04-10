Sling TV Extends Paid Cloud DVR Access to Roku, Android Users

Sling TV said it has expanded its cloud DVR “First Look” program to customers who access the OTT TV service on Roku and Android platforms, including Roku players, integrated Roku TVs, as well as Android TV devices and Android smartphones and tablets.

The program, which sells 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for $5 per month, was originally offered to Sling TV subscribers who access the service via the Amazon Fire TV box, Fire TV Stick, and Fire tablets.

“We heard more customers wanted our DVR, so we are eager to now offer Roku and Android users the same ability to purchase 50 hours of storage for $5 per month with any Sling TV subscription,” Ben Weinberger, Sling TV’s chief product officer, said in this blog post.



