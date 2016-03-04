Sling TV Expands Reach of ‘Local Now’

Adding some additional local flare to its streaming offerings, Sling TV said it has extended its Local Now service to Roku devices.

Previously offered on select devices supported by Sling TV, Local Now is an ad-free channel from The Weather Channel that provides current, localized news, weather, sports and traffic updates.

In the announcement, spotted this week by TV Predictions, Sling TV notes that Local Now provides localized updates that are relevant to 207 markets in partnership with partners such as The Weather Channel, the Associated Press, SportRadar, TrafficLand, and INRIX.

