Sling TV Expanding Cloud DVR Trial to More OTT Platforms

Sling TV—Dish Network’s OTT TV service—will “soon” expand access of its cloud DVR beta trial to Amazon Fire TV boxes and sticks, Android TV devices and Android smartphones and tablets, and follow with support for Apple TV boxes.

Sling TV, which announced those plans in concert with the two-year anniversary of its national service launch, kicked off its cloud DVR beta trial in December 2016 on the Roku platform.

Sling TV’s cloud DVR service will reach the rest of the OTT service’s device ecosystem “within a few months,” Sling TV CEO Roger Lynch said in a presentation/Q&A that was live-streamed Thursday on Periscope, noting that another block of users were added to the cloud DVR trial for Roku this week.

Other current supported Sling TV devices include the Xbox One, Chromecast streaming adapter, web browsers, Channel Master DVR+ platform, and the recently introduced AirTV player from Dish. Sling TV also has an agreement to integrate its service, including its internationally focused subscription programming, on Comcast’s X1 platform.

