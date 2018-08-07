Sling TV Enlists ‘Sexpert’ Dr. Ruth in Promo Spots

In keeping with the television and advertising industries’ long love affair with innuendo, Dish Network’s Sling TV over-the-top video service has launched a new advertising campaign featuring legendary 90-year-old sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer entitled “Slinging With Dr. Ruth.”

The spots are part of a larger campaign “We are Slingers,” that was started in March. According to Dish, Dr. Ruth will show couples how to get the most out of their “Slinging” experience, reminding them that “couples who Sling together, stay together.”

Dr. Ruth practically invented the frank sex-talk genre with her pioneering and sometimes graphic radio show in the 1980s, which by 1984 was syndicated nationwide by NBC as the "Dr. Ruth Show." She later hosted several programs on Lifetime.

The first three spots of the campaign launched today across broadcast and digital:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PrZoZa1QxU[/embed]

“Positions”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dak65v268uI[/embed]

“Don’t Fake It”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Avo9SOe_jcg[/embed]

“Seven Night Stand”

Additional campaign elements will include social posts, GIFs, display ads and radio.