Sling TV Closes in on Commercial Launch

Ahead of its commercial launch, Sling TV said it will soon send out a “first batch” of invitations to consumers who pre-registered for the new OTT offering, which starts at $20 per month for a core lineup of 12 channels and access to a VOD library.

Those that made the initial cut will find out on Tues. Jan. 27 at midnight ET, when Sling TV issues its invites. Those consumers will be allowed to sign-up at Sling.com and take an early gander before the commercial launch, which is expected to take place within the next two weeks. Sling TV has not announced how many consumers have pre-registered for the service or how many will be cleared for access on Tuesday.

At launch, Sling TV users will have two options: sign up for a two-week free trial, or sign up for a “device bundle” that will be announced soon, according to the company. “Both options will be roll-to-pay,” Sling TV noted.

