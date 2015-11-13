Sling TV to Be Featured in Xbox One ‘OneGuide’

Microsoft released a major update to its Xbox One platform on Thursday, announcing that a revamped version of the console’s “OneGuide” will soon integrate Sling TV, Dish’s OTT TV service, alongside its listing of over-the-air fare and other OTT providers that are featured in the UI’s mix of “apps channels.”

TechHive has posted a screen shot showing how Sling TV will be featured in the Xbox One apps channels. Sling TV updated its UI for the Xbox One in September. Sling TV also supports the Google Chromecast adapter, Roku players and integrated Roku TVs, the Amazon Fire TV, Android TV-powered Nexus Player, iOS and Android mobile devices, and Web browsers.

Among additions to the new “Xbox One Experience,” which integrates Windows 10, included are backward-compatibility elements that will allow users to play “hundreds” of Xbox 360 games (here’s the current list), with more to come, explained Mike Ybarra, director or program management for Xbox in a blog post detailing the revamp.

