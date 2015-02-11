Sling TV ‘Up All Night’ Fixing Streaming Issue

Just two days after its national launch, Sling TV's engineering squad had to swing into action last night amid complaints about buffering issues and error messages.

The official Sling TV Twitter handle (@Sling) acknowledged on the social network that the company was aware that some customers were reporting issues and that its team was looking into them and would keep customers apprised of its progress.

“We addressed issues impacting some of you yesterday (8-18 errors). Fix applied. Up all night to ensure you don’t see this going forward,” Sling TV said in this tweet posted Wednesday morning. The service appeared to be working without issue as of 9:30 a.m. ET. (read Multichannel News' review of the Sling TV service here).

