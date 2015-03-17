Sling TV Adds A+E Nets, Bows Add-on Packs

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT pay-TV service for cord-cutters, announced it will offer select channels from A+E Networks by the end of the month, and has introduced two new add-on packages that run $5 per month.

Additionally, Sling TV said it has extended support to the Xbox One gaming console, complementing its current reach to current generation Roku devices and Roku TVs, Web browsers, Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and the Amazon Fire TV box and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Sling TV also has plans to support the Nexus Player, a device powered by the Android TV OS.

To prime the pump, current Xbox Live members with an Xbox One are in line to get one free month of Sling TV. Microsoft is also offering three free months of Sling TV service to the first 5,000 customers who buy an Xbox One at a Microsoft retail store or at MicrosoftStore.com between March 17, 2015 and March 22, 2015.

