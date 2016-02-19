Sling TV Adds ABC

Sling TV is apparently providing access to ABC in select markets as part of a new “Broadcast Extra” add-on package that sells for $5 per month, according to information first uncovered by Cord Cutter News.

Per Sling TV’s website, the $5 Broadcast Extra tier also includes Univision and UniMás, and access is limited to Sling TV subs who live in the following metro areas: Chicago, Fresno-Visalia, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco.

Presumably, Sling TV subs who qualify for the Broadcast Extra offering would also need to subscribe to Sling TV’s core multichannel package, which sells for $20 per month. But Sling TV subs who are interested in Broadcast Extra can’t just add the package online; they are directed to call the company at 888-308-9996 to learn more.

