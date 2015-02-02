Sling TV to Add Univision to OTT Lineup

Sling TV, the new OTT pay-TV service from Dish Network targeted at cord-cutters and cord-nevers, said it has inked a deal for multi-stream rights for live and on-demand content from Univision Communications.

Under the deal, Sling TV will gain access to the flagship Univision Network, UniMás, UDN (Univision Deportes Network), Galavisión, El Rey Network, Bandamax, De Película, De Película Clásico, Telehit, tlnovelas, FOROtv, as well as Univision and UniMás broadcast stations nationwide.

More details about the offering and how it will be priced will be announced in the coming weeks. Word of the Sling TV-Univision deal comes several weeks after DirecTV soft-launched Yaveo, a Spanish-language OTT service that also includes Univision’s suite of networks that starts at $7.99 per month.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.