Sling Streams to the Chromecast

Gaining another big screen outlet, Sling Media said it has extended support for the Google Chromecast streaming adapter via its family of Slingplayer apps for iPhone, iPad and Android phone, and will add Android-powered tablets to the list “very soon.”

Sling Media integration of a “Cast” icon on its Slingplayer app also lets users fling live TV streams to Roku boxes, freeing them up to use their mobile device for other things. The Apple TV is also on the list of Sling-supported video streamers.

“We feel this will present a simple, but powerful solution for our Sling customers who want to watch on multiple home TVs without setting up more than one set-top box, or would like to use Sling to watch their home content on a TV in a hotel, vacation home, office or anywhere else,” Sling Media noted in this blog post.

