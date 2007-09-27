Sling Media Debuts New HD Slingbox
Sling Media unveiled a new Slingbox Thursday with high-definition compatibility and priced under $200.
The Slingbox SOLO is the latest addition to the Slingbox line of components, which connect to a user’s television set-top box or digital-video recorder and deliver television content to users’ PCs and handheld devices anywhere there is an Internet connection.
The Slingbox SOLO connects to users allows user’s standard-definition or HD video devices, and it is priced at $179.99.
Sling Media’s other components include Slingbox TUNER for basic cable priced at $129.99; Slingbox AV, which is compatible with DVRs, digital cable and satellite, priced at $129.99; and Slingbox PRO, which can control up to three standard-definition and one HD video device, priced at $229.99.
Earlier this week, satellite-television provider EchoStar Communications announced that it was acquiring Sling Media for $380 million in cash and EchoStar options. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
