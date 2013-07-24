Sky News Joins Roku Lineup
Roku users now have access to a live streaming feed of
U.K.-based Sky News.
Roku is making the free 24/7 Sky News live feed available to
all its users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland.
"As an innovative news provider, Sky News is excited
by the opportunity to reach a new audience through the Roku platform," said Sky
News COO Nick Herm in a release. "This will mean that millions more households
around the world can enjoy Sky News' world class journalism and award-winning
coverage."
Sky News currently reaches more than 107 million TV homes
across 118 countries.
Roku has shipped more than 5
million of its streaming devices in the U.S., but has yet to break out
shipment figures for other regions of the world.
Roku also offers streaming news services from
CNBC Real-Time, Fox News, NBC News and WSJ Live.
