Sky News Joins Roku Lineup

Roku users now have access to a live streaming feed of

U.K.-based Sky News.

Roku is making the free 24/7 Sky News live feed available to

all its users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland.

"As an innovative news provider, Sky News is excited

by the opportunity to reach a new audience through the Roku platform," said Sky

News COO Nick Herm in a release. "This will mean that millions more households

around the world can enjoy Sky News' world class journalism and award-winning

coverage."

Sky News currently reaches more than 107 million TV homes

across 118 countries.

Roku has shipped more than 5

million of its streaming devices in the U.S., but has yet to break out

shipment figures for other regions of the world.

Roku also offers streaming news services from

CNBC Real-Time, Fox News, NBC News and WSJ Live.