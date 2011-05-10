Sky Italia Selects T-VIPS For IP Contribution

Italian multichannel provider Sky Italia has acquired T-VIPS' TVG425 MPEG Transport Stream and the TVG450 JPEG2000 Video Gateways as part of plan to set up an all-IP video contribution network.

The first phase of the project, which will go live in the first half of 2011, provides video transport, with fully redundant network routing, between Milan and Rome. The contribution network supports MPEG-2/4, uncompressed SDI and JPEG2000 compression.

"The T-VIPS Video Gateway solutions enable us to transport video over IP without any discernible loss of quality in the final consumer service," says Massimo Bertolotti head of platform engineering and innovation, at Sky Italia in a statement. "We chose the T-VIPS solution because in our tests the equipment demonstrated very high quality combined with robustness and stability, plus as the pioneer of JPEG2000 in broadcast, T-VIPS has an unrivalled track record in IP transport."

The TVG425 MPEG Transport Stream has in-built input switching, which provides Sky Italia with automated redundancy for ASI and IP Transport Streams, and removes the requirement to deploy separate dedicated switching equipment to achieve full network redundancy.

The TVG450 enables Sky Italia to deploy JPEG2000 compression for the real-time contribution and distribution of broadcast quality video over IP networks. It also supports lossless and visually lossless compression, reducing bandwidth requirement without affecting video quality.