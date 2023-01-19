SiriusXM, With Howard Stern, Arrives on Vizio Smart TVs
Vizio users can get 3 months of the SiriusXM Streaming Platinum plan free
SiriusXM said it made a deal with Vizio to make the SXM app available on Vizio Smart TVs.
The app lets users stream about 425 channels of audio, including Howard Stern’s two exclusive channels and Team Coco Radio, executive produced by Conan O’Brian.
Eligible Vizio users can subscribe to SiriusXM and get the first three months of the SiriusXM Streaming Platinum plan for free. Current SiriusXM subscribers can access programming through the app by entering their credentials.
The SXM app also includes access to a library of more than 13,000 pieces of video content, including moments and interviews from The Howard Stern Show, music performances, interviews and clips from SiriusXM programs.
“Vizio users can now access their favorite on-the-go programs directly on the biggest screen in their homes,” said Katherine Pond, group VP, platform content & partnerships at Vizio. “From podcasts to music, we are happy to bring SiriusXM’s audio and video entertainment to millions of Vizio users across the U.S.”
“For millions of consumers, Vizio Smart TVs are the entertainment centers of their homes, and we are pleased to now provide those customers with the SXM App and access to our full lineup of content,” said Joe Verbrugge, chief commercial officer at SiriusXM. “Vizio’s products deliver an outstanding user experience and are an excellent platform for experiencing the great programming that our subscribers love. Whether it's music, podcasts, sports, entertainment programming or all of the above, the SXM App on Vizio Smart TVs brings everyone’s favorite content into the home.” ■
