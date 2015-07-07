SiriusXM Launching Bill Carter Show

Former New York Times media reporter and author Bill Carter has gotten an hour-long interview program on SiriusXM.

The show, which will debut this summer, will air Mondays at 6 p.m. ET (ch. 121) and will include entertainment subjects, "water cooler" moments in popular culture and more. It will also include listener call-ins.

Carter, who took the New York Times buyout offer in 2014, is also a contributor to CNN.

“Few journalists have acquired instant name recognition the way Bill Carter has, for both his best-selling books [The Late Shift most prominently] revealing the behind-the-curtain stories of modern television and for his news-making ability as a New York Times journalist,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM president and chief content officer, of his new show host.