SintecMedia to Acquire Broadway Systems

The consolidation in advertising technology providers continues, with SintecMedia announcing plans to acquire Broadway Systems.

Broadway is a major provider of traffic and billing and advertising management software for national cable networks. Its systems currently are used to manage several billion dollars in advertising revenues for news, sports, music, and entertainment networks, including three of the top 15-rated cable TV television networks.

The deal comes at a time when advertising software providers are working to provide a wider range of services.

In the last two years, SintecMedia has been acquiring companies to expand its portfolio. It currently manages more than $30 billion in advertising revenue via OnAir, IBMS, and SIMS offerings for such clients as NBCUniversal, CBS, Discovery, and FOX.

SintecMedia has also launched its own sell side programmatic platform called OnBoard.

"We are excited about the addition of Broadway Systems to the SintecMedia family and look forward to bringing our two companies together,” said Amotz Yarden, SintecMedia CEO in a statement. “With its technology leadership and extensive industry experience, Broadway fits seamlessly into the SintecMedia portfolio.”