Single Sign-On Giving TV Everywhere Numbers a Boost: Adobe

The expanded use of single-sign on functionality continues to play a role in driving up TV Everywhere metrics, according to a new study from Adobe.



SSO, now a component of Adobe Primetime, removes the need for consumers to remember and input login credentials every time an app and device are used. Without SSO, users are required to re-enter their credentials every 30 days (on average) to access each app on each connected device.



In the pre-SSO days, each time a TVE users came across a sign-on prompt, the chances of a successful log-in were just 56%, as some users were unwilling to search for those credentials or were somehow unaware that they were required, Blake Elmquist, senior product marketing manager for Adobe Primetime, explained in a blog post.



