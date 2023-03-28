Sinclair’s NewsON Adds WRAL News Plus to Station Lineup

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s NewsON free streaming service said it added Capitol Broadcasting’s new streaming channel WRAL News Plus to NewsON’s channel lineup.

“We're excited to bring WRAL’s award-winning local news content to NewsON's growing platform,” WRAL VP and general manager Joel Davis said. “As the trusted news source for the Raleigh-Durham area, we're always looking for ways to expand our reach and connect with more viewers. This partnership with NewsON helps us expand the reach of our trusted, local news content to viewers in both North Carolina and across the country.”

WRAL news content is also available on the VUit and Local Now streaming news platforms.

“WRAL has been a local TV digital pioneer since the dawn of the web, with a succession of innovations and successes, and we are pleased to see them join our stable of great stations,” NewsON general manager Ron Stitt said. “Now, NewsON’s multiplatform user base will have access to local news content from the Raleigh-Durham market through WRAL News Plus.”

NewsON offers live and on-demand local newscasts, FAST channels, and news clips from over twenty ownership groups, providing viewers instant access to local news content from 256 local TV stations covering 91% of the US population.

“As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, we need to help ensure that watching WRAL News is as frictionless as possible,” Capitol Broadcasting VP of transformation Jon Accarrino said. “Making our news product available in more places, like NewsON, helps to increase its accessibility and meets the viewer on the platform of their choice.” ■