Sinclair, Technicolor Deploy ATSC 3.0 4K for First Time

Sinclair and Technicolor, a research firm, have partnered to be the first to successfully use ATSC 3.0 4K, an UltraHD platform, during a live broadcast.

The platform has been integrated into Sinclair's Baltimore-set OFDM transmission system, and is based on standards including Scalable HEVC (SHVC), MPEG-H audio and MPEG-MMT transport.

This was also the first successful use of SHVC compression during a broadcast.

Broadcasters will now be able to distribute live content in UltraHD to customers at home and on mobile, simultaneously.

“Sinclair continues to work to bring future value to all broadcast stakeholders, a future where HDTV and new services can be reliably delivered to tablets and portable devices, and 4K UltraHD to our home audience,” said Mark Aitken, VP of advanced technology for Sinclair. “These new revenue opportunities bring local broadcasters to the forefront of serving our local markets."

“Technicolor has created an integrated platform, not just a single component such as audio or video, which enables us to do real-world deployments and testing of this exciting next generation ATSC 3.0 technology,” said Vince Pizzica, senior executive VP of corporate development and technology at Technicolor.