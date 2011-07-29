Sinclair Selects OverDrive Automation System

Sinclair Broadcast Group has acquired Ross Video's OverDrive automated production control system for three facilities in Texas, Maine and Tennessee. The facilities will deploy automated production this summer.

"After carefully researching numerous news automated production systems it became clear to us at Sinclair Broadcast Group, that Ross Overdrive and the Vision switcher was a smart choice," noted Mark Nadeau, director of TV production at Sinclair in a statement.

He cited its "flexible user friendly template building process, it's well thought out touch screen user interface and the power packed Vision switcher with its open architecture" as key reasons for the selection.

The OverDrive system is currently deployed in 180 installations on 5 continents.