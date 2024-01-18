Sinclair Renews Distribution Agreement With NCTC

Sinclair said it renewed its distribution agreement with the National Content & Technology Cooperative.

The NCTC said it represents about 700 cable and broadband operators.

NCTC members can use terms negotiated by group’s deal to carry programming from Sinclair, including its local broadcast stations and Tennis Channel.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to renew our agreement with NCTC, keeping our local broadcast stations and Tennis Channel available to the many independent cable system operators across the country, who provide a vital function, often serving the rural and underserved communities across the U.S.,” Will Bell, Sinclair’s senior VP and head of distribution and network relations, said.