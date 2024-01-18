Sinclair Renews Distribution Agreement With NCTC
Group represents nearly 700 cable and broadband operators
Sinclair said it renewed its distribution agreement with the National Content & Technology Cooperative.
The NCTC said it represents about 700 cable and broadband operators.
NCTC members can use terms negotiated by group’s deal to carry programming from Sinclair, including its local broadcast stations and Tennis Channel.
Also Read: Sinclair Sets Deal To Renew All of Its Fox Affiliations
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We are pleased to renew our agreement with NCTC, keeping our local broadcast stations and Tennis Channel available to the many independent cable system operators across the country, who provide a vital function, often serving the rural and underserved communities across the U.S.,” Will Bell, Sinclair’s senior VP and head of distribution and network relations, said.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.