NCTC Announces New Name, Same Acronym

The erstwhile "National Cable Television Cooperative" has announced its new name: the "National Content and Technology Cooperative."

“Our new name and logo are just the beginning of how we are retooling ourselves,” said NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli. “Our design reflects our commitment to delivering savings, solutions and strategies in everything we do. Our name and look may be new, but our significant cost savings programs, services, networks and partners all remain the same and will only improve.”

The anticipated announcement was made ahead of the NCTC's signature conference, The Independent Show, which kicked off in-person activity in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. (Next TV reported back in May that NCTC was mulling a name change.)

Speaking to Next TV in June, Borrelli said that the NCTC's core activity -- negotiating TV licensing contracts for many of the more than 700 small U.S. telecommunications companies it represents -- is still relevant.

But as its membership consolidates around new priorities of connectivity, moving away from less profitable TV bundling, the NCTC has diversified into various technology roles.

For example, Borrelli's constituents are increasingly interested in forming MVNO deals and entering into the wireless bundling business. The NCTC has also had recent talks with Comcast about licensing Xfinity Flex video technology.

In addition to a new name and logo, NCTC is also touting a new tagline: "Stronger together."

“Technology is the future,” Borrelli added. “As the industry continually shifts, our mandate is to develop and help our members implement new revenue generating businesses. This shift is a huge undertaking that we hope will lead to better communications, shared involvement and a single community that moves together for everyone’s benefit.” ■