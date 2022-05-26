NCTC Mulls Dropping 'Cable' From Its Name

The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) has filed papers with the U.S. Trademark office for a new moniker, and a decision on what that new name and logo will be will be announced in July at the trade group's annual Independent Show.

The paperwork was first spotted and tweeted out by longtime cable industry reporter Steve Donahue.

Among the names being considered: The National Content & Technology Cooperative.

Notably, such a move would come six years after the cable industry's biggest trade group, the erstwhile National Cable Television Association, changed the name of its signature trade event from the Cable Show to INTX ... then scuttled the conference altogether. The group also moved to marginalize "cable" in its own moniker, rendering the acronym the equivalent of a KFC -- NCTA - The Internet & Television Association.

As for NCTC, it negotiates program licensing deals and other arrangements for a still sizable (around 700) but dwindling number of cable operators that still offer TV-video services to customers.

The Independent Show unfurls July 24-27 at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.