Sinclair Orders 70+ New JVC Cameras

JVC Professional Products Company has announced that the Sinclair Broadcast Group has ordered more than 70 of its new GY-HM890 ProHD shoulder-mount cameras for its local news operations.

The purchase marks the first phase of Sinclair’s plan to standardize its ENG operations on the camera, which has built-in capabilities to stream live HD feeds over 4G networks from the camera to studios.

“JVC’s new GY-HM890 provides us with innovative features that save on operational costs without sacrificing quality,” said Del Parks, senior VP of engineering and operations, Sinclair Broadcast Group in a statement. “The camera also provides built-in live HD streaming, which is the game-changing feature we’ve been waiting for in a full-sized camcorder. JVC has delivered, and we look forward to partnering with them for future product development.”

Sinclair, which owns or operates 149 stations in 71 markets and has 85 stations producing news already has deployed nearly 100 JVC ProHD cameras in the field. Deliveries of the new GY-HM890s are expected to begin next month. Some of the first stations to get the cameras are WOAI and KABB in San Antonio (DMA #36) and WJAC in Johnstown, Pa. (DMA #103).