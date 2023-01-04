Sinclair Names Cory Culleton VP and Associate Group Manager
Exec will continue as GM of stations in Pensacola and Mobile
Sinclair Broadcast Group said it named Cory Culleton as VP and associate group manager.
In his new post, Culleton will be responsible Sinclair’s operations in the Raleigh, N.C.; Pensacola, Fla./Mobile, Ala.; Tallahassee and Gainesville markets. He will continue as VP and GM of WEAR-TV and WFGX-TV in Pensacola and oversee the provision of services to WPMI-TV and WITC-TV, in Mobile.
“With over 20 years of experience in television, digital strategies and advertising sales, Cory has a long history of success, and we are excited to have him expand his market oversight into Gainesville, Tallahassee and Raleigh,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s CEO and president of broadcast.
Before running the Pensacola stations, Culleton served as GM for Sinclair’s Gainesville, Fla., stations. He has also held positions in Savannah and Macon.
“It is a privilege to be expanding into the Florida teams in Gainesville and Tallahassee, and also Raleigh NC,” said Culleton. “I am humbled and excited to be a part of the great things happening at this group of stations and I am honored to have this opportunity. I look forward to building relationships in all of these Sinclair stations and our local communities.” ■
