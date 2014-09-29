Sinclair Inks New Distribution Deals for ASN

Sinclair has inked new distribution deals with 41 companies for its American Sports Network (ASN), extending ASN's distribution to 67 non-Sinclair markets. The combined footprint for ASN is "projected to reach approximately 83 million households for select games," said Sinclair.

ASN debuted with a football game featuring Hampton and Old Dominion August 30th.

Sinclair did not specify which companies it has worked out deals with. A call to Sinclair was not returned at presstime.

The broadcaster also announced that it has entered into a multi-year rights and content development agreement with the Western Athletic Conference, bringing to six the number of NCAA Division I conferences for which ASN will produce games.

"We are pleased with the initial market receptivity of our newly launched American Sports Network, which delivers real value and relevant and compelling programming to communities," said Doron Gorshein, COO of Sinclair Networks. "We are excited to add WAC to ASN's line-up of games and expect them to have great appeal to viewers, especially in markets in our western footprint."

WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd called the arrangement "a great opportunity for increased exposure for the Western Athletic Conference and its member institutions."

Sinclair also launched the website www.americansportsnet.com.