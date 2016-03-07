Sinclair, Horizon Invest in Burst

Burst, a mobile video startup whose technology enables networks and stations to showcase social and user-generated content, has drawn a round of financing led by major station group Sinclair and media services giant Horizon Media.

Terms of the investments were not disclosed.

Burst, co-founded by former NHL exec Bryant McBride, caught on initially by enabling regional sports networks like NESN to capture fan sentiment and offer topical video culled from social networks. It has since expanded by facilitating weather, breaking news and music content. Using Burst, stations and networks can capture, curate, broadcast and monetize UGC and controlled video content, sourced from reporters, stringers, or social teams. The platform helps customers upload mobile videos without an app download. Video is then quickly curated and published to linear television, social streams and digital platforms.

“Burst’s technology platform is the ideal catalyst for any video-driven organization that understands the massive change taking place in the broadcast and video media world today,” said McBride, Burst's CEO. “Sinclair and Horizon, visionary companies in their own right, understand the radical transition from a limited number of channels and traditional content creation to a world with millions of online, broadcast and mobile options and quality content that can be produced quickly and at scale.”

Rob Weisbord, COO of Sinclair Digital Group, called Burst a "must-have platform." Adding it to the Sinclair group "will allow us to deliver incremental, relevant content quickly and efficiently, without disrupting our existing production workflows. It enables Sinclair to further tap the market emergence of millennials who are at the epicenter of mobile video consumption.”

Added John Finger, director of business strategy for Horizon, who spearheads venture investments, “We are always looking to help brands to engage with consumers in a more authentic way. User generated content that can be easily created, sourced, curated and deployed, is a huge opportunity for brands, and Burst has technology and skill to make it happen.”