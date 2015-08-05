Sinclair Expands Use of Avid Workflows

Avid has announced that Sinclair Broadcast Group will be upgrading its production facilities and implementing workflows for news production and distribution based on the Avid MediaCentral Platform.

The MediaCentral offering is part of a larger push by Avid known as Avid Everywhere to create an open platform to unify and simplify workflows for all aspects of operations from content creation to distribution and monetization.

Sinclair, which has long been an Avid client, will be using the MediaCentral platform to unify its production teams at 62 news producing stations to both boost production and increase the efficiency of its operations.

“Consistency is very important to our organization, and Avid Everywhere provides us with the same workflow across all of our stations,” said Don Roberts, director of television systems at Sinclair Broadcast Group in a statement. “Now, we can create more high-quality content using the same number of team members, scale our workflows based on the best practices for newscasts, and increase productivity across the entire network.”

Jeff Rosica, senior vice president, Worldwide Field Operations, Avid added in a statement that “by embracing Avid Everywhere, Sinclair is aligning stations in dozens of different markets around a consistent set of core workflows that will enable them to enhance collaboration and share media assets, so they can efficiently produce more content, more quickly, across its entire network.”

The Avid Global Services team is working with Sinclair to provide training and customer support so the stations can easily move to the new workflows without any breaks in production.